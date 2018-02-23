Cumberland County student threatened to ‘shoot up the school,’ deputies say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Cumberland County high school student was jailed after authorities say he “made a threat to shoot up the school” on Friday, officials say.

The incident happened Friday at Gray’s Creek High School, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The teen student made the threat “to his teacher after he came to class an hour late,” the release said.

Christopher Tavon Mitchell, 17, was being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.

“Anytime a threat is communicated involving a school whether it be verbally, written or put on social media, this office will consider it to be a credible threat and the suspect will be charged,” deputies said in the news release.

Authorities also included a note to parents to remind their children about making threats.

“…speak to (children) concerning the seriousness of making statements in reference to threats against the school.” the news release said. “Making threats of mass violence is not a joke, it is a felony.”

