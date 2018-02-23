George W. Bush visiting NC Monday to pay respects to Rev. Billy Graham

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) — Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, will be in Charlotte Monday to pay respects to Reverend Billy Graham, who passed away Wednesday.

Graham will lie in repose Monday and Tuesday inside the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. He will then lie in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday and Thursday before a private funeral will be held Friday, March 2 on the library grounds.

Wednesday night, a spokesperson said that President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and all former U.S. Presidents who are still living would be invited to the funeral.

Friday, a spokesman for former President George W. Bush said he would not be able to attend the funeral.

“As President and Mrs. Bush were unable to break a longstanding scheduling commitment on March 2, they will be visiting Charlotte late Monday afternoon to visit with the family and pay respects to their friend at the Graham Family Homeplace,” the spokesman told WBTV.

Graham was a counselor to U.S. presidents of both parties from Dwight Eisenhower to George W. Bush. When the Billy Graham Museum and Library was dedicated in 2007 in Charlotte, North Carolina, George H.W. Bush, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton attended.

George W. Bush credited Graham with helping him transform himself from carousing oilman to born-again Christian family man.

Former president and Mrs. Bush met with Graham prior to a book signing at the Billy Graham Library in December 2010.

