Man seriously injured after slamming car into Raleigh church, police say

By Published:
A car slammed into Westminster Presbyterian Church in Raleigh (Raleigh Police Department)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man seriously injured Friday morning.

Police responded to Westminster Presbyterian Church in the 300 block of E. Whitaker Mill Road just before 4 a.m. in reference to the single-vehicle crash.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

According to authorities, a man ran his car off the road, slammed into the church and flipped the car.

The man was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries, according to police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s