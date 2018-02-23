Man seriously injured after slamming car into Raleigh church, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a man seriously injured Friday morning.

Police responded to Westminster Presbyterian Church in the 300 block of E. Whitaker Mill Road just before 4 a.m. in reference to the single-vehicle crash.

According to authorities, a man ran his car off the road, slammed into the church and flipped the car.

The man was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries, according to police.

