2 teens wounded in shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Fuquay-Varina officials said they are investigating a possible shooting Friday afternoon at the Walmart on Broad Street.

The shots fired/possible shooting call was reported around 4:25 p.m. at the Walmart at 1051 East Broad Street, a news release from Fuquay-Varina officials said.

The suspect approached two people in a black Ford F-150 truck “engaged in a confrontation and shot multiple times into the vehicle,” the news release said.

The suspect fled the scene in white passenger sedan vehicle, possibly a Jetta or Acura, with the possible tag letters “EMB,” officials said.

The pair in the truck also drove away from the scene, and their condition was not known, officials said.

Two victims, ages 17 and 18, were later found at WakeMed Apex. One victim is now at WakeMed in Raleigh, police said. Both are in stable condition.

The suspect was described as weighing about 140 pounds, with a thin build, having a short afro hairstyle and wearing a red short-sleeve shirt, white pants, and white tennis shoes, police said.

If anyone has information on this case they are asked to contact Fuquay-Varina Police at (919) 552-3191.

