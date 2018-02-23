Southbound US-401 in Garner shut down after pedestrian struck, killed

A person was killed after being hit by a pickup on U.S. 401 in Garner (Justin Quesinberry/CBS North Carolina)

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Southbound U.S. Highway 401 in Garner has been shut down after a pedestrian was struck, Garner Police Department Sgt. Joe Binns said.

Authorities received a pedestrian struck call around 6:45 a.m. on U.S. 401 between Annaron Court and Mechanical Boulevard.

All lanes in that section of the road were closed for more than an hour. Northbound U.S. 401 reopened after 8 a.m.

CBS North Carolina’s Justin Quesinberry went to the scene and reported that a body covered in a white sheet was in the road and a red truck was parked near the body. A boot and a hard hat were also lying in the road.

The identity of the pedestrian has not been released at this time.

