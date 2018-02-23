Driver sought after asking Duke student to ‘get in the van,’ officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Duke Unversity police are looking for a man who told a student to “get in the van” as he drove through campus Friday morning, university officials said.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Yearby Street near Anderson Street and involved a white passenger van, according to a news release on the Duke University website.



An email was sent to all students about the incident which happened while the student was standing along the street, the news release said.

The white van pulled up to a stop sign beside the student and the driver opened the door and said, “You are my dream; get in the van,” according to the Duke University news release.

The student turned and walked to a security officer on Anderson Street.

The van, which had no markings, had a school-bus style side-entry door, was last seen heading toward Duke University Road, officials said.

Authorities described the driver as a man in his 20s, with slight facial hair.

“Information about this incident is spreading widely across social media and while I do not want to minimize the troubling nature of this incident, I do want to calm excessive fears,” Larry Moneta, Ed.D, vice president for student affairs wrote in the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Duke Police at 919-684-2444 or dial 911 if urgent.

