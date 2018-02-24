7-year-old girl airlifted after she’s hit by truck in Lee County

BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 7-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after she was hit by a truck while playing in a street in Lee County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Milton Avenue in Broadway, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The little girl was taken by a helicopter to UNC Hospitals for observation, authorities said.

Officials said that she was alert after the incident and appeared to be fine.

No charges have been filed.

Deputies said they are investigating the incident, but believe it was just “an unfortunate accident.”

