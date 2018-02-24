7-year-old girl airlifted after she’s hit by truck in Lee County

By Published:

BROADWAY, N.C. (WNCN) — A 7-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital after she was hit by a truck while playing in a street in Lee County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Milton Avenue in Broadway, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The little girl was taken by a helicopter to UNC Hospitals for observation, authorities said.

Officials said that she was alert after the incident and appeared to be fine.

No charges have been filed.

Deputies said they are investigating the incident, but believe it was just “an unfortunate accident.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s