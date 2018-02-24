Congress releases redacted Democratic intelligence memo

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The 10-page Democratic memo intended to counter the GOP memo related to surveillance of a former Trump campaign official has been released, with some redactions.

The release comes after President Trump had decided earlier not to declassify the 10-page memo, claiming there were concerns over sources and methods the memo could reveal. Trump already declassified the GOP memo for release three weeks ago.

“FBI and DOJ officials did not ‘abuse’ the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) process, omit material information, nor subvert this vital tool to spy on the Trump campaign,” the memo argues. “In fact, DOJ and the FBI would have been remiss in their duty to protect the country had they not sought a FISA warrant and repeated renewals to conduct temporary surveillance of Carter Page, someone the FBI assessed to be an agent of the Russian government. DOJH met the rigor, transparency, and evidentiary basis needed to meet FISA’s probable cause requirement…”

Here are highlights from the memo:

The Democratic memo claims the dossier compiled by Christopher Steele was not the impetus for the Russia investigation, and was far from the only source of information used in the process of obtaining warrants under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page: “In subsequent FISA renewals, DOJ provided additional information obtained through multiple independent sources that corroborated Steele’s reporting,” the Democratic memo says, with those apparent sources redacted.

On the fourth page of the memo, it says Page was told of the existence of information about Hillary Clinton by Igor Devykin in July 2016. That is roughly the time the information started leaking out to the public.

In a statement, House Intelligence Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said his memo shows Republicans “deliberately omitted” information in their memo.

