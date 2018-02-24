NC woman missing for nearly 2 weeks, deputies say

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Stephanie Langley, 40, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Feb. 11, officials said.



Langley, who has blonde hair and blue/green eyes, vanished after being seen on Reba Drive in Pitt County that night, deputies said.

Langley is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

She was wearing jeans, a black checkered shirt and a camouflage jacket when she was last seen, officials said.

Anyone who has seen or interacted with her in the last 60 days, is asked to contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141 or Detective Mitchell at 252-378-5186.

