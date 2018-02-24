NC woman missing for nearly 2 weeks, deputies say

By Published: Updated:
Langley in WNCT photos

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Stephanie Langley, 40, was last seen around 11 p.m. on Feb. 11, officials said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50
Langley, who has blonde hair and blue/green eyes, vanished after being seen on Reba Drive in Pitt County that night, deputies said.

Langley is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

She was wearing jeans, a black checkered shirt and a camouflage jacket when she was last seen, officials said.

Anyone who has seen or interacted with her in the last 60 days, is asked to contact the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141 or  Detective Mitchell at 252-378-5186.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s