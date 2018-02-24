VIDEO: Mom and daughter shoot man who tried to rob liquor store, officials say

TULSA, Oklahoma (CNN Newsource) — A mom and daughter working at the family’s liquor store shot an armed robber several times on Thursday evening, officials said.

The owner of the Forest Acres Liquor Store released graphic surveillance video showing the violent run-in with a robber who had a shotgun, KTUL-TV reported.

Tulsa police responded to the store near 12th and Memorial just after 6 p.m. Thursday after the clerk called 911, saying they shot the suspect multiple times. The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived, but he later showed up at a local hospital.

Police have identified the suspect as Tyrone Lee and believe he’s connected to 10 other robberies in the area, KTUL-TV reported. Police said Lee walked into the liquor store Thursday evening with a shotgun, demanding money.

Surveillance video shows the suspect behind the counter before walking out of the camera’s view.

The store’s owner and her daughter both grab their guns, and when the suspect returns, the owner opens fire.

Video also shows the owner’s daughter shoot him at close range.

The suspect is in critical condition at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The liquor store was back open Friday.

