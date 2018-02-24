Warm weekend, cold front late Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —After some morning fog, skies will be partly sunny during Saturday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to soar into the middle to upper 70s across central North Carolina. The normal high for the last weekend in February is 57.

No rain is expected for Saturday through Sunday morning. However, a line of showers could move through Sunday afternoon in advance of a cold front. That front will move across central North Carolina Sunday night; and with it, scattered showers will be around. As that front settles toward the coast, a low pressure system will move up the front and that will produce some more showers for Monday. Temperatures will be cooler on Monday with skies mainly cloudy.

High pressure will then build in and skies will clear for Tuesday. Another weather system will move toward the state by late Wednesday.

A late day shower can’t be ruled out on Wednesday; but most of the day will be dry with increasing clouds and temperatures staying in the lower 60s. Scattered showers will be around on Thursday, and if the storm system moves out to sea on time by Friday, skies will start to clear just in time for next weekend.

By next weekend, high pressure will build in and it will be cooler with highs dropping back into the 50s and lows back into the 30s.

Rest of Today will be cloudy to partly sunny. The high will be 76. Winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 61. Winds will be southwest 5 to 12 mph.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a PM shower possible. The high will be 77. Winds will be southwest 10 to 20 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Sunday Night will be cloudy with scattered showers. The overnight will be 57. Winds will be become northwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 60; winds will be northeast 3 to 5 mph. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 43.

Wednesday will have increasing clouds with a slight risk of a late day shower. The high will be 63; after a morning low of 44.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The high will be 66; after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 50 percent.

Friday will have decreasing clouds. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 49.

Next Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 38.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

