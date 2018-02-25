15-year-old girl killed, 2 other teens hurt in Wake Forest crash

Hannah Viall in a photo from Allison Campbell and images of flowers near the scene of the crash.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) –  Authorities say a 15-year-old girl was killed when the car she was riding in crashed Saturday night in Wake Forest.

Hannah Viall and flowers near the scene of the crash.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the area of Heritage Hills Way and Vodin Street.

Police say two other 15-year-olds were inside the vehicle, a girl and a boy. They were transported to the hospital with injuries.

On Sunday afternoon, officials identified the girl who died as Hannah Viall, who was a student and cheerleader at Heritage High School.

Viall was a passenger in the car, authorities said.

The other girl in the car was the driver, according to Wake Forest officials.

Police say no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

On Sunday afternoon, dozens of friends gathered near the crash site to remember the girl who died.

The large group stood near a tree that had flowers and balloons around it.

