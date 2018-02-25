Family mourns Garner dad who died in pedestrian crash

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Every moment is precious — that’s what the Watson family is learning after losing their beloved brother.

Just before sunrise Friday morning a truck struck and killed Nathan Watson on his walk home from work in Garner.

There is nothing Watson loved more than being a father to his 12-month-old son Nathan Jr., family members said.

The 31-year-old father had a second child on the way.

“He always told you how it was and you knew where he stood,” said Veronica Watson, Nathan Watson’s younger sister. “He would tell if you were wrong or right. He just wanted to be a father and a protector and a provider.”

But in a tragic turn of events, Watson will never meet his second born.

“He had his whole life ahead of him,” said Veronica.

Watson’s family says he recently started a new job at a waste management company in Garner and often worked overnight. Early Friday morning Watson got off work and crossed Highway 401 near Anaron Court, but he never made it home. He died after being hit by a truck.

“It’s really an unreal feeling,” Veronica said. “I just really couldn’t fathom the idea of him not being here. So I’m just shocked, hurt, sad, frustrated.”

The family is no stranger to tragedy. Veronica says their mother died when they were young kids. So for most of their lives, they’ve relied on each other.

“My mom always told us to stick together,” she said. “So, it’s my little sister. I got another brother that is two years younger and we always held on to each other, so it’s a piece of my heart is — I will never be the same.”

Watson did not have life insurance. Veronica says the family is trying to raise money so she can bury her brother.

“This is definitely a shock and we have so much to worry about and he would deserve definitely a great home going,” said Veronica.

The family started a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost. They’ve also been selling plates of food from their Raleigh home to raise money for Watson’s funeral expenses.

Garner Police are still investigating the incident and have not said if the driver will face charges.

