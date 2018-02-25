Man killed in Durham stabbing, suspect arrested

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Police say an investigation is underway after 60 year-old Willie Lee Gibson was killed after a stabbing in the 2000 block of Avondale Drive Sunday morning.

The stabbing happened just before 1:00 a.m.

According to police, officers found the Gibson lying on the ground in a parking lot suffering stab wounds.

Gibson was transported to the hospital where he died a short time later.

Police say 20 year-old Tysheem Leblanc has been arrested and charged with murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Hernandez-Evans at (919) 560-4440 extension 29336 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.