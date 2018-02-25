Public can pay respects to Rev. Billy Graham starting Monday

Rev. Billy Graham Library in Charlotte View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo by Justin Quesinberry/CBS North Carolina Photo by Justin Quesinberry/CBS North Carolina Photo by Justin Quesinberry/CBS North Carolina Photo by Justin Quesinberry/CBS North Carolina Photo by Justin Quesinberry/CBS North Carolina Photo by Justin Quesinberry/CBS North Carolina Photo by Justin Quesinberry/CBS North Carolina Photo by Justin Quesinberry/CBS North Carolina Photo by Justin Quesinberry/CBS North Carolina Associated Press photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The public can begin paying respects on Monday to Rev. Billy Graham at his childhood home located at the library that bears his name in Charlotte.

The body of Rev. Graham, who died last week, will lie in repose at the house for two days.

His body arrived there Saturday after a procession from Asheville and through Charlotte.

It passed crowds of people paying respects and ended at his boyhood home.

The public can visit the house at the Billy Graham Library Monday and Tuesday to pay their respects from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, plan to pay their respects Monday afternoon. A prior commitment will prevent them from attending the funeral Friday.

Rev. Graham’s body will lie in repose in a closed casket at the Graham family home place where he lived as teenager in Charlotte.

Graham’s father built it in 1927 on the family’s dairy farm. It moved to its current spot next to the Billy Graham Library in 2006.

The home is original – down to the bricks, windows and hardwood floors. Many items inside date back to Rev. Graham’s childhood.

Rev. Graham’s body will lie in repose for two days before traveling to Washington, D.C. to lie in honor at the Capitol rotunda.

His body will return to Rev. Graham’s final resting place for the funeral on Friday.

Sandy Woodside of Raleigh said she went to a Billy Graham crusade in Missouri in the 1940s. Now, six decades later, she made the journey to Charlotte with her son.

CBS North Carolina’s Justin Quesinberry asked her what it would be like to walk feet from Rev. Graham’s casket to pay her respects.

“Yeah. Isn’t that awesome? So, you know, it goes on and on and on. You know, but, he’s touched so many lives. It’s not just mine, but others.”

Her son, Scott Woodside, said, “It means that I can give back a little respect to the man that gave us all something.”

Because of parking limitations, free shuttles will bring people to the library throughout the day from an off-site parking lot.

Public parking will be at the Operation Christmas Child Processing Center located at 7100 Forest Point Blvd., a few miles from the Billy Graham Library and at the Charlotte Business Valet, Lot 2 at 5807 Wilkinson Blvd.

CBS North Carolina’s Justin Quesinberry will file reports from the Billy Graham library throughout the week.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: