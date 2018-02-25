Showers Sunday afternoon, cooler and rainy Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) —Some Sunday morning sun will give way to more clouds during the afternoon. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70s across central North Carolina. The normal high for the last weekend in February is 58.

A line of showers will move through Sunday afternoon in advance of a cold front. That front will move across central North Carolina Sunday night; and with it, scattered showers will be around. As that front settles toward the coast, a low pressure system will move up the front and that will give us good rain chances with cooler and cloudy skies for Monday.

High pressure will then build in and skies will be sunny for Tuesday. Another weather system will move toward the state by late Wednesday. So, clouds will roll back in on Wednesday and some late day showers will develop. The best chanc

es of showers will be on Thursday with mild temperatures back into the upper 60s.

That system will move away early on Friday, so Friday will have clearing skies which will set us up for a dry weekend. High pressure will build in for next weekend and it will be cooler with highs dropping back into the 50s and lows back into the 30s.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with some afternoon showers around. The high will be 77. Winds will be southwest 10 to 18 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tonight will be cloudy with a few evening showers then some rain overnight. The overnight low will be 56. Winds will be become northwest around 5 mph after midnight. The rain risk will be 60 percent.

Monday will be cloudy and cooler with occasional rain. The high will be around 60. Winds will be north-northeast 5 to 8 mph. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Monday Night will be clearing and chilly. The overnight will be 40. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Tuesday will be sunny. The high will be 62; winds will be east-southeast around 5 mph.

Wednesday will become mostly cloudy with a late day shower. The high will be 63; after a morning low of 44. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely. The high will be 68; after a morning low of 54. The rain risk will be 70 percent.

Friday will have decreasing clouds. The high will be 60; after a morning low of 49.

Saturday will be sunny and cooler. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 38.

Next Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 36.

Follow Bill on Twitter and Facebook

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9