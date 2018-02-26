3 injured after car collides with ambulance in Durham

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Three people were injured when an ambulance and vehicle collided in Durham early Monday morning, officials confirmed.

Durham police said the ambulance was responding to a call when a SUV plowed into it – flipping the ambulance on the side.

Three people were transported to the hospital following the collision near Lake Wood Avenue and South Street around 2:30 a.m.

None of the injuries are said to be serious and the equipment inside the ambulance was not damaged.

The incident will not affect ambulance response times in Durham, official said.

#BREAKING: Crews just turned this ambulance up right. It was involved in a multi-car crash in #Durham. Live details coming up on @WNCN. pic.twitter.com/NMVJHiO6Q1 — Lauren Haviland (@LaurenWNCN) February 26, 2018

