3 injured after car collides with ambulance in Durham

By Published: Updated:

DURHAM, N.C.(WNCN) – Three people were injured when an ambulance and vehicle collided in Durham early Monday morning, officials confirmed.

Durham police said the ambulance was responding to a call when a SUV plowed into it – flipping the ambulance on the side.

Three people were transported to the hospital following the collision near Lake Wood Avenue and South Street around 2:30 a.m.

None of the injuries are said to be serious and the equipment inside the ambulance was not damaged.

The incident will not affect ambulance response times in Durham, official said.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s