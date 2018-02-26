Crash breaks utility pole, closing Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A stretch of Ligon Mill Road is closed Monday night after a driver knocked down a utility pole, Wake Forest officials said.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver was heading south on Ligon Mill Road, a news release from Wake Forest officials said.

The driver veered off the road and hit a pole that broke. No one was injured.

Crews are on the scene repairing the pole, but that effort will take “several hours,” according to the news release.

Ligon Mill Road is closed from Coach Lantern Avenue to Falconhurst Drive. Police are on the scene directing traffic.

There were reports of some neighborhoods that are without power.

