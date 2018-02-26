Durham woman who was student at Northwestern University dies

EVANSTON, Illinois (WNCN) — A young woman from Durham who attended Northwestern University died this weekend in Illinois, officials said.

Kenzie Krogh, 20, a junior at the university, died a day after being taken to a Saint Francis Hospital, according to authorities.

The university released a statement Sunday night to students that said the cause of Krogh’s death was not determined and that Evanston police were investigating.

Krough was studying education and social policy and was involved in several campus organizations, including Greek life and club sports, school officials said.

She served as a teaching assistant in a course in the Kellogg School of Management.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Kenzie’s family and friends,” Todd Adams, Northwestern University’s dean of students, said in a news release.

Krogh was taken to the hospital late Saturday morning after she told friends she was not feeling well, said Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew.

She died at the hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Glew said an autopsy was conducted Monday and that the “manner and cause” of death was pending the toxicology results.

Police said that foul play is not suspected at this time.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: