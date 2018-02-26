Elevated levels of lead found in water, paint at Swift Creek Elementary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake County officials confirm elevated levels of lead have been found in the water and paint at Swift Creek Elementary School in Cary.

Andre Pierce, director of Wake County Environmental Health and Safety, said results from first test came back on Jan. 31 showed lead levels were above the cause for concern.

But results from a second test came back on Feb. 19 and the levels were below the cause for concern.

“We know that lead is an issue, especially in children less than 6 years old, so it’s a recommendation if there are concerns that [parents] consult their doctor.” Pierce said.

They’re currently working with the school district in an effort to get the word out to parents and what needs to be done.

Official test results are not public record, per state law.

Environmental officials have given the school interim safety measures to prevent any exposure to lead.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: