Escaped NC inmate dies after crashing truck he stole, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — An inmate is accused of stealing a work truck on a job site in Gaston County Monday afternoon. Officials confirmed that the inmate was killed in a crash connected to the theft.
The inmate, David A. Woods, left his outside work assignment and was reported missing at 12:50 p.m., officials say.
Communication officials say the inmate stole the truck around 12:50 p.m. off of South Main Street near I-85 and mile marker 22 and fled the scene.
Police said a crash that happened a short time later on I-85 near Exit 14 was connected to the incident.
Woods was driving a city of Lowell Ford pickup truck at the time of the crash.
Officials say he was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.
Lowell police, Gastonia police department and the Division of Prisons are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FRANKLIN CO. MOM FORCED INTO LABOR EARLY BY HIT-AND-RUN LEAVES HOSPITAL WITH BABY
- WOMAN CHARGED AFTER SEATING DISPUTE LEADS TO GUNFIRE IN NC MOVIE THEATER
- 15-YEAR-OLD GIRL KILLED, 2 OTHER TEENS HURT IN WAKE FOREST CRASH
- NEW LOOK AT BRUTAL 1971 ORANGE COUNTY DOUBLE MURDER
- FRIEND OF MISSING NC MAN SAYS HIS BODY HAS BEEN FOUND