Escaped NC inmate dies after crashing truck he stole, officials say

The crashed stolen truck and inmate David A. Woods in photos from WBTV. Woods was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the 1995 beating death of an 89-year-old Harnett County woman, according to the Associated Press.

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) — An inmate is accused of stealing a work truck on a job site in Gaston County Monday afternoon. Officials confirmed that the inmate was killed in a crash connected to the theft.

The inmate, David A. Woods, left his outside work assignment and was reported missing at 12:50 p.m., officials say.

Communication officials say the inmate stole the truck around 12:50 p.m. off of South Main Street near I-85 and mile marker 22 and fled the scene.

Police said a crash that happened a short time later on I-85 near Exit 14 was connected to the incident.

Woods was driving a city of Lowell Ford pickup truck at the time of the crash.

Officials say he was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder.

Lowell police, Gastonia police department and the Division of Prisons are investigating the incident.

