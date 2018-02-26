Hundreds gather at vigil for Wake Forest teen who died in crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest Police continue to investigate the wreck in which a Heritage High School student was killed over the weekend.

Police say 15-year-old Hannah Viall was in a Jeep with two other friends at the time of the crash.

Hundreds gathered at the Kerr Family YMCA Monday evening to remember her. So many people knew and loved Viall, they said they wanted to do something.

“She had like the most vibrant personality I’ve ever met and she just loved everyone and she had a big heart,” Reghan Flores, a friend said. “I still honestly don’t believe it. And until I probably actually see her, I won’t be able to believe it.”

PREVIOUS: 15-year-old girl killed, 2 other teens hurt in Wake Forest crash

“Just seeing how loved she was, it just makes my heart hurt even more,” Anna Yeakey, a friend said.

Police said Viall was a passenger in the Jeep with two 15-year-old friends — a boy and a girl — at the time of the single-car crash. It happened around 9 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Heritage Hills Way and Vodin Street.

Police said Viall died at the scene. The other two – a boy and a girl – were injured and taken to the hospital.

“As a parent it’s so hard, my daughter could have been the one in the car,” Jennifer Murawski, a parent said.

Police have not said who was driving the car or who owned the vehicle.

According to state law, residents can get a learner’s permit at age 15. That requires the teen drive under the supervision of a licensed driver. Police have not said what, if any, charges will follow.

“I was going through a hard time a while back and she was the first one to reach out to me and come over and say ‘I’m here for you, you are not alone’,” Samantha Murawski, a friend said.

Instead of mourning, Murawski said she wants to celebrate Viall’s life.

The Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman said Wake Forest police contacted her office about possible charges.

Police still haven’t identified the other teens in the vehicle.

Viall’s wake is scheduled for Friday evening at Wake Forest Presbyterian Church.

