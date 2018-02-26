Husband charged in deadly shooting of 72-year-old Fayetteville woman, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The husband of a 72-year-old woman who was killed in Fayetteville on Friday has been arrested in connection with her death, police said.

James William Strother, 76, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Edna Strother, Fayetteville police said late Monday afternoon.

PREVIOUS: 72-year-old Fayetteville woman killed in domestic-related shooting, police say

According to police, officers responded to a home along the 200 block of Tiffany Court around 2:15 a.m. Friday in reference to a shooting.

A preliminary investigation shows that Edna Strother was found inside the home unresponsive and had been shot in the abdomen, police said. She was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

Edna Strother died at the hospital, police said.

Police said the couple had been living at the home together for decades and there was no history of domestic violence calls at the home, but there was a history of medical calls.

James Strother is being held without bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

