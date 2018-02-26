‘It’s going to be wet’ – Cooler temps, rain for Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As a cold front slowly drops across central North Carolina, rain will be likely throughout the day. The rain won’t be enough to cause any flooding, but it will be generally wet all day, with nearly-steady temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The rain will end this evening, with decreasing clouds overnight allowing some patchy dense fog to develop by early Tuesday morning. Once the fog burns off, skies will be sunny the rest of Tuesday. Another weather system will move toward the state by late Wednesday — showers will become likely again by Wednesday night and the rain will continue most of Thursday.

That system will move away early on Friday, so Friday will have clearing skies which will set us up for a dry but cool weekend.

Monday will be cloudy and cooler with widespread rain. The high will be near 60. The rain risk will be 90 percent.

Monday Night will be clearing and chilly, any rain will end before midnight. The overnight low will be 40.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 62.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible late in the day. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 60 percent in the evening.

Thursday will be cloudy with showers likely. The high will be 66; after a morning low of 54. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Friday will bring decreasing clouds. The high will be 58; after a morning low of 47.

Saturday will be sunny and cooler. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 38.

Next Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 34.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

