Man fatally shot on Facebook Live near NC university, lockdown lifted

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) — A man who was shot and killed while on Facebook Live near Wingate University’s campus Monday morning, prompting a lockdown for a time, has been identified as Prentis Robinson.

The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. Police and deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office were on scene.

RELATED: Click here to view the Facebook Live video | WARNING: Contains graphic images and language.

Officials confirmed that Robinson was on Facebook Live when he was shot. The video shows Robinson walking down the street talking to the camera, which appeared to be attached to a “selfie stick.”

Robinson appears to notice another person – the possible shooter – on the side of the road and exchanges a few words with him, including telling him he’s “on live.” Within seconds about four shots can be heard and the camera drops to the ground.

The other man in the video can then be seen quickly walking over the camera as he runs from the scene.

A campus alert was sent to students alerting them to the situation.

“This is not a test. Wingate University has issued immediate lockdown procedures for the main campus. Please remain calm. Move to the nearest building and close and lock all doors and windows. Close all blinds and turn off the lights. Silence cell phones and wait for further direction from emergency personnel. More detailed information will follow soon. This is not a test.”

Deputies say the lockdown is for precautionary reasons. The lockdown was lifted just before 1 p.m.

The university has resumed normal operations and law enforcement will remain on campus.

The shooter was still at large as of Monday afternoon, deputies say. School officials said the shooter may be armed with a long gun. The shooter is described as a man who was last seen wearing a blue and black windbreaker, with brown Timberland boots, according to school officials.

Law enforcement crews were at the school. School officials tweeted that the shooter was last seen on Jerome Street, which is south of U.S. 74 and located across from the entrance of the campus.

A portion of Jerome Street was shut down while deputies investigated the deadly shooting.

Anyone with any additional information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: