NC woman appears in court after ‘Black Panther’ screening seating dispute ends in gunfire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tarboro woman charged with trying to kill two men at the AMC theater in Greenville Friday night appeared in court Monday morning.

According to warrants, Shameeka Lynch, 30, tried to shoot and kill two men, Deandre Cox and Randy Jones, with a .32-caliber pistol.

Greenville Police Chief Mark Holtzman said a dispute over seating arrangements appears to have led up to the shooting.

The Greenville Daily Reflector reported that the theater was full of patrons who were there to see “Black Panther.”

Lynch’s bond remains set at $250,000, and her next court date is March 14. She waived her right to counsel.

Lynch is charged with one count of discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Holtzman said they received reports of an active shooter at the AMC Theater on Firetower Road around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Within minutes, officers arrived and entered the theater.

“That dispute quickly turned into a pistol being pulled out and at least one shot being fired off into the ceiling,” Holtzman said.

The shooting took place in theater two. Ryan Query and his wife were just four theaters down at the time already watching another screening of Black Panther. He said armed officers entered the theater and informed them they needed to evacuate.

“About every 5 steps there was an officer with an assault rifle and fully armored,” Query said.

— WNCT contributed to this report

