Raleigh man dies in Colorado skiing accident

KEYSTONE, CO (WNCN) – A 32-year-old Raleigh man died in a skiing accident at a Colorado resort, ABC 7 in Denver reported.

The skier, whose name has not been released, collided with a tree around 1 p.m. Sunday while skiing on an immediate trail at Keystone Resort.

Emergency responders administered CPR before the victim was transferred to the hospital where he later died, ABC 7 reported.

CBS North Carolina will update this story as it develops.

