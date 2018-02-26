Teen suspects in shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart turn themselves in, officials say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teens wanted in connection with a shooting last week in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fuquay-Varina turned themselves in at the Wake County Detention Center on Monday, a town official said.

Bailey Lee Scott, 17, faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder and shooting into occupied property causing serious injury. His bond was set at $1 million, according to authorities.

EARLIER: Fuquay-Varina police identify 2nd teen suspect in Walmart shooting

Carlos Daniel DeJesus, 19, faces charges of accessory after the fact for attempted murder. His bond was set at $500,000.

Both teens have Raleigh addresses, according to officials.

Police said the suspects approached two people in a black Ford F-150 truck “engaged in a confrontation and shot multiple times into the vehicle” at the Walmart at 1051 Broad Street, the news release said.

Two victims, ages 17 and 18, were later found at WakeMed Apex. One victim is now at WakeMed in Raleigh, police said. Both are in stable condition.

Another 17-year-old male was also in the truck during the shooting, but was not injured.

Police are still investigating the shooting, officials said.

