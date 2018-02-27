2nd NC arrest made after ‘Black Panther’ seating dispute leads to gunfire in theater

By and Published:
Chawick Cherry and Shameeka Latrice Lynch along with a photo from the scene after the shooting. WNCT photos

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with gunfire at the AMC theater in Greenville Friday night.

Chadwick Cherry, 40, of Tarboro was arrested near the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Memorial Drive.

CLICK TO VIEW MORE N.C. MUGSHOTS

Greenville police made the arrest with the assistance of the FBI and NCSBI Fugitive Task Force.

Greenville police said Cherry is believed to be the individual who fired the gun. A Tarboro woman was already arrested in connection with the case.

PREVIOUS: NC woman appears in court after ‘Black Panther’ screening seating dispute ends in gunfire

Witnesses told police the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Cherry and several other people over reserved seating.

The Greenville Daily Reflector reported that the theater was full of people who were there to see “Black Panther.”

No one was injured.

Detectives have obtained warrants charging Cherry with discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon.

He is being interviewed by detectives and was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center later Monday evening.

Shameeka Latrice Lynch, 30, also of Tarboro was with Cherry at the time of the shooting and was also charged in connection with the crime.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s