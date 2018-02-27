2nd NC arrest made after ‘Black Panther’ seating dispute leads to gunfire in theater

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with gunfire at the AMC theater in Greenville Friday night.

Chadwick Cherry, 40, of Tarboro was arrested near the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Memorial Drive.

Greenville police made the arrest with the assistance of the FBI and NCSBI Fugitive Task Force.

Greenville police said Cherry is believed to be the individual who fired the gun. A Tarboro woman was already arrested in connection with the case.

Witnesses told police the shooting stemmed from an altercation between Cherry and several other people over reserved seating.

The Greenville Daily Reflector reported that the theater was full of people who were there to see “Black Panther.”

No one was injured.

Detectives have obtained warrants charging Cherry with discharging a firearm in an enclosure to incite fear, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon.

He is being interviewed by detectives and was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center later Monday evening.

Shameeka Latrice Lynch, 30, also of Tarboro was with Cherry at the time of the shooting and was also charged in connection with the crime.

