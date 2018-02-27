3 more teens charged after Fuquay-Varina Walmart shooting in botched drug deal, police say

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have charged three more teens in connection with what authorities say was a drug deal gone bad that led to a shooting earlier this week in the parking lot of a Fuquay-Varina Walmart.

The new counts bring the number facing charges to five.

Colton Ray Bennet, 18, of Woodview Court near Fuquay-Varina; Patrick Jefferson Dennis, 17, of Oakridge Duncan Road, near Fuquay-Varina; and Seth Palmer Johnson, 17, of Saddle Lane, Lillington, are all charged with larceny from a person.

Police said they were working to take the three into custody Tuesday evening.

Two other teens, Bailey Lee Scott, 17, of Raleigh, was already charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder and shooting in occupied property causing serious injury. Carlos Daniel DeJesus, 19, of Raleigh was already charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Investigators believe the three teens charged Tuesday rode in a Ford F-150 to Walmart to meet with the two teens already charged, who were in an Acura, in the Walmart parking lot for a drug deal, police said.

During the drug deal, Bennett grabbed money from DeJesus “without a drug exchange occurring” and tried to get away, police said.

DeJesus grabbed the side of the truck, and was knocked the ground, police said. That’s when, according to police, Scott ran up to the Ford, firing inside several times.

Colton and Dennis were both hit, police said. They were treated and released.

The investigation continues, and more charges are possible, police said.

