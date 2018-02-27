Cumberland County teen sentenced to life with possibility of parole in grandfather’s killing

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cumberland County teen who pleaded guilty to the 2016 killing of his grandfather was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Tuesday.

Raistlin Martin, who was 15 at the time of the Aug. 8, 2016 killing, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder.

Martin used a hatchet to kill his 63-year-old grandfather Joseph Naulty.

Naulty shared a home on Elgin Road with his son at the time of the murder.

The night of Aug. 8, 2016, he went to bed at about 8 p.m., according to the autopsy report. At about 10 p.m., Naulty’s son woke up to the sound of screaming.

“He … ran downstairs to help, where he found his own son (the decedent’s grandson) covered in blood with a bloody hatchet nearby,” the report reads.

An autopsy later documented 31 individual wounds on Naulty. He suffered a total of 15 blows to the head, including four that cleaved through to his brain, and 16 blows to his upper extremities, including wounds to his hands and arms, according to the document.

