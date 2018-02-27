Cumberland County teen sentenced to life with possibility of parole in grandfather’s killing

By Published: Updated:
Raistlin Martin

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cumberland County teen who pleaded guilty to the 2016 killing of his grandfather was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole on Tuesday.

Raistlin Martin, who was 15 at the time of the Aug. 8, 2016 killing, pleaded guilty last week to first-degree murder.

Martin used a hatchet to kill his 63-year-old grandfather Joseph Naulty.

Naulty shared a home on Elgin Road with his son at the time of the murder.

The night of Aug. 8, 2016, he went to bed at about 8 p.m., according to the autopsy report. At about 10 p.m., Naulty’s son woke up to the sound of screaming.

“He … ran downstairs to help, where he found his own son (the decedent’s grandson) covered in blood with a bloody hatchet nearby,” the report reads.

An autopsy later documented 31 individual wounds on Naulty. He suffered a total of 15 blows to the head, including four that cleaved through to his brain, and 16 blows to his upper extremities, including wounds to his hands and arms, according to the document.

EARLIER: Fayetteville teen kills grandfather with hatchet, sheriff says

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s