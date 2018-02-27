Durham family speaks out after daughter studying at Northwestern dies

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Kenzie Krogh, 20, was a junior at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

She died Sunday morning, a day after being taken to a local hospital in Illinois.

Her family released a statement Tuesday night about the young woman.

“Kenzie was exceptional in so many ways: In her devotion to her family and friends, her love of animals, and her ability to multi-task and succeed with whatever she put her mind to,” part of the family’s statement said.

Krogh was a student in Northwestern’s School of Education and Social Policy. She was involved in several campus organizations, including Greek life and club sports, school officials said.

“Integrity, justice and an incredibly hard work ethic were some of the most important ideals Kenzie lived by,” her family also said.

Krogh served as a teaching assistant in a course in the Kellogg School of Management and was looking forward to an internship this summer, her family said.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Kenzie’s family and friends,” Todd Adams, Northwestern University’s dean of students, said in a news release.

Krogh was taken to the hospital late Saturday morning after she told friends she was not feeling well, said Evanston Police Commander Ryan Glew.

She died at the hospital around 9 a.m. Sunday.

Glew said an autopsy was conducted Monday and that the “manner and cause” of death was pending the toxicology results.

Police said that foul play is not suspected at this time. There is no word about funeral arrangements.

Here is the full statement from Krogh’s family via Northwestern University:

It is with heavy and grieving hearts that we share the news that our beloved daughter, Kenzie, died Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018 in Evanston, Illinois. Her family was with her and she knew how very deeply she was loved. Kenzie was the light in her parents’ lives, and that light spread to all her family and friends who were lucky enough to have loved her. Kenzie was a junior at Northwestern University studying sociology applied to business. She had a strong interest in women’s issues, especially in the workforce, and acted on that passion by donating her time working for Lady Parts Justice last year. Kenzie, a Dean’s List student, was an extremely focused person: Even as an undergraduate, she was a teaching assistant for a graduate level course at the Kellogg School of Management and was also already working on an honors thesis. Kenzie had also worked hard to earn a prestigious internship with the international consulting firm Deloitte. Integrity, justice and an incredibly hard work ethic were some of the most important ideals Kenzie lived by. Kenzie was exceptional in so many ways: In her devotion to her family and friends, her love of animals, and her ability to multi-task and succeed with whatever she put her mind to. Her mind was always reaching to find new avenues of learning and discovery, especially when it came to social issues. Her years at Northwestern University opened up that passion, and her extraordinary professors, mentors, and fellow students gave her the tools, inspiration, and confidence to pursue it. She was greatly anticipating her summer internship with Deloitte in Chicago. The rest of us were greatly anticipating the gifts she would bring to us and whatever parts of the world she touched. Kenzie will be remembered with love, laughter, and joy as we remain thankful to have had her love and presence in our lives. Kenzie had a deep and rich relationship with a close group of friends and faculty and was loved by all who knew her. Northwestern University was Kenzie’s home: She loved everything about the campus, faculty, and the local town of Evanston. It was exactly where she wanted to be.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that people consider donating on Krogh’s behalf to the Chicago Foundation for Women.

