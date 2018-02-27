NC teacher accused of sex acts and indecent liberties with male student

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An East Duplin High School teacher took part in sex acts and indecent liberties with a student, according to court records.

Devin Danielle Wright, 27, faces three counts of indecent liberties with a student and three counts of sex acts with a student.

Wright, of Wagon Ford Road in Beulaville, was taken into custody last week.

Duplin County Schools released a statement saying school officials contacted law enforcement immediately after the allegations were brought to their attention.

Wright was immediately suspended, and she resigned August 16, 2017.

The Jacksonville Daily News reported the incidents happened in Onslow County with a male student between March 10 and March 12, 2017.

She worked for Duplin County Schools from August 18, 2015, until she resigned.

She was held at the Duplin County Detention Center but has since bonded out.

Wright is expected in an Onslow County courtroom on March 2.

