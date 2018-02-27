No jail time for driver after he agrees to plea deal in deadly Moore County hit-and-run

WEST END, N.C. (WNCN) — A Moore County man accused of killing a 23-year-old in a May 2016 hit-and-run has entered a plea deal related to the deadly crash.

Jacob Lewis Green, who was 20 years old at the time of the incident, had been charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death in the death of Steven Markel McGregor.

PREVIOUS: Suspect in deadly Moore County hit-and-run expected to plead guilty

Investigators said McGregor, 23, was walking to his job at McDonald’s on May 20, 2016, when he was hit by a vehicle and killed on North Carolina Highway 211.

On Tuesday, Green accepted an Alford plea, which means that he will stipulate that there is enough evidence to convict him while continuing to maintain his innocence

Green will serve no jail time, but will be under supervised probation and must surrender his driver’s license.

McGregor’s body was found against a fence in front of West End Elementary School by a bus driver that had arrived at the school for work early that day.

Minutes after the incident, police said video and still pictures from a nearby convenience store captured the accused driver’s truck pulling in. Green was eventually arrested in July of 2016.

Green was expected to enter a guilty plea in mid-December, but the busy court docket forced the hearing to be rescheduled.

McGregor’s family said in December that they would ask the judge to reconsider the then-proposed plea agreement, which would have resulted in no jail time.

In a letter to the family, a prosecutor told them they are seeking probation for Green rather than jail time.

The family said then they opposed a plea that allowed only probation.

“He needs to be punished for what he’s done, not just probation,” McGregor’s mother Josephine Allred said in December. “If they give him probation, he’s getting probation for killing someone? That’s not fair.”

