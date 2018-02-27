Sunny and mild today, but more rain on the way

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lots of sunshine in store for us today, with temperatures just a few degrees above-average this afternoon. We won’t see any record high temperatures this week — in fact, it looks like the first half of March will bring us generally cooler conditions.

Clouds will stream back in tonight and Wednesday, but it looks like we’ll stay dry most of tomorrow before another round of widespread rain moves in Wednesday night and Thursday.

That system will move away early on Friday, so Friday will have clearing skies which will set us up for a dry but cool weekend.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 62.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible late in the day. The high will be 59; after a morning low of 40. The rain risk will be 70 percent in the evening and overnight.

Thursday will be cloudy with showers likely. The high will be 62; after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Friday will bring decreasing clouds. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 45.

Saturday will be sunny and cooler. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 36.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 34.

Monday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 33.

