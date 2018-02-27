Teen arrested after ‘school shooting’ statement, Cumberland County deputies say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen was arrested Tuesday after he made a school shooting statement that “scared” some students, Cumberland County deputies said.

The incident happened at Pine Forest High School, according to the news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

“There will be a school shooting tomorrow,” the student said in class, deputies reported.

Several students who overheard the statement “got scared and reported the incident,” officials said.

Cumberland County Detectives conducted interviews and later arrested a student.

Marcus Harris-Earl James, 16, is charged with making a false threat of mass violence on educational property.

CBS North Carolina asked deputies if there would be an increase of security at Pine Forest High on Wednesday. A spokesman for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said he was not sure.

James was held on a $5,000 bond at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

James is expected to make a first appearance before a District Court Judge Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at the detention center.

