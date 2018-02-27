VIDEO: Firefighters rescue mom, 3 kids from Houston apartment fire

HOUSTON, TX (KTAL) — A dramatic rescue of a family from an apartment fire was caught on video.

A mother and her three children were trapped in their Houston apartment as the building burned down around them.

The mom was on her apartment balcony screaming “help me.”

One by one, the mother passed her children off to firefighters who carried them down a ladder to safety.

And just in the nick of time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

