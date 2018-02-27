HOUSTON, TX (KTAL) — A dramatic rescue of a family from an apartment fire was caught on video.
A mother and her three children were trapped in their Houston apartment as the building burned down around them.
The mom was on her apartment balcony screaming “help me.”
One by one, the mother passed her children off to firefighters who carried them down a ladder to safety.
And just in the nick of time.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MAN WANTED IN FATAL FACEBOOK LIVE SHOOTING NEAR NC UNIVERSITY IN CUSTODY
- HUNDREDS GATHER AT VIGIL FOR WAKE FOREST TEEN WHO DIED IN CRASH
- OPIOID CRISIS ALSO AFFECTING NEWBORNS THROUGHOUT THE TRIANGLE
- RAW VIDEO: 16-FOOT GREAT WHITE SHARK CAUGHT OFF HILTON HEAD
- VIDEO: FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE MOM, 3 KIDS FROM HOUSTON APARTMENT FIRE