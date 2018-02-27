Man wanted in fatal Facebook Live shooting near NC university in custody

UPDATE:

WINGATE, N.C. (WNCN) – WBTV is reporting that the suspect in the shooting, Douglas Cleveland Colson, is now in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

WINGATE, N.C. (WBTV) – The wanted suspect who is accused of shooting and killing a man while on Facebook Live near Wingate University’s campus Monday morning, prompting a lockdown for a time, has been identified.

Police say Douglas Cleveland Colson fatally shot Prentis Robinson on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University. Police and deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office were on scene for some time following the shooting.

RELATED: Click here to view the Facebook Live video | WARNING: Contains graphic images and language.

Officials confirmed that Robinson was on Facebook Live when he was shot. The video shows Robinson walking down the street talking to the camera, which appeared to be attached to a “selfie stick.”

Robinson appears to notice another person – the shooter – on the side of the road and exchanges a few words with him, including telling him he’s “on live.” Within seconds about four shots can be heard and the camera drops to the ground.

Officers say Colson was questioned Monday, however, he wasn’t arrested at the time. A short time later, more information was discovered that led to officials issuing a warrant for first-degree murder against Colson, officials say.

The gunman can then be seen quickly walking over the camera as he runs from the scene.

EARLIER: Man fatally shot on Facebook Live near NC university

A campus alert was sent to students alerting them to the situation.

“This is not a test. Wingate University has issued immediate lockdown procedures for the main campus. Please remain calm. Move to the nearest building and close and lock all doors and windows. Close all blinds and turn off the lights. Silence cell phones and wait for further direction from emergency personnel. More detailed information will follow soon. This is not a test.”

Deputies say the lockdown was for precautionary reasons. The lockdown was lifted just before 1 p.m.

The university resumed normal operations by Monday afternoon and law enforcement crews remained on campus.

The shooter was still at large as of Monday afternoon, deputies say. School officials said Colson may be armed with a long gun. School officials said Colson was last seen wearing a blue and black windbreaker, with brown Timberland boots, according to school officials.

Colson was last seen on Jerome Street, which is south of U.S. 74 and located across from the entrance of the campus, school officials tweeted.

No shots were fired on campus. Deputies tweeted that university students and students who attend Wingate Elementary were safe.

A portion of Jerome Street was shut down while deputies investigated the deadly shooting.

Police say the suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information or know his whereabouts, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.