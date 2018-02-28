Advocates worry Wilson deputies aren’t doing enough in dead dogs case

WILSON (WNCN) – Several animal advocates said they’re frustrated with how the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has handled the five dead dogs found in trash bags along local roads. CBS North Carolina requested more information.

In response to our FOIA request, the Sheriff’s Office said from Feb. 1, 2017 to present their animal cruelty detective has been assigned to 186 cases. They said 69 of them have resulted in charges, three for animal cruelty. They told us none of them involved dead dogs.

The Sheriff’s Office hasn’t returned our calls and emails seeking further information.

Max and Della Fitzgerald run For the Love of Dogs. They’re currently caring for more than a hundred dogs on their 15 acre fenced in compound in Wilson County.

“We’re an adoption. We’re a sanctuary. We are a place for senior citizens, a place for special needs,” Della Fitzgerald said.

They also run a clinic – spay and neutering dogs and providing heavily discounted medical care.

They said they put up $1,000 of the $2,500 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case of the five dead dogs.

“A little tap on the wrist and that’s all you get,” Max Fitzgerald said.

The Fitzgerald’s said stiffer penalties were needed.

“Dogs in the eyes are property the value for any kind of mistreating isn’t that significant,” Della said.

The Fitzgerald’s said something needed to change and that’s why they continue to work with animal control and an attorney.

Local animal advocates have also started a petition. It’s available here.