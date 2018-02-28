Fayetteville residents, city leaders still await FEMA funding post-Matthew

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville city leaders and residents are concerned they’re not getting enough funding to finish making repairs from Hurricane Matthew.

It’s been a year and a half and city leaders and residents both say the area looks the same as it did after Hurricane Matthew washed away and dried out.

Lane Washington blames city leaders.

“I have nothing to say to you because you’re not doing your job!” Washington said to a city council member.

She says council members are to blame for the dried up Devonwood Dam that she says has turned into a swamp.

“It’s just a sad thing to see this area treated like this. I see wildlife who look like they’re dying off because they’re in what looks like contaminated waters, people throw their trash in there and it never really gets addressed,” said Washington.

In fact she says she’s moving away from the area because nothing’s being done to fix the dam, but Fayetteville city leaders say they can’t.

“You gotta wait for FEMA to come and do their process and you can’t do anything,” said Fayetteville City Council member Jim Arp.

City council members say they’ve been waiting for a year and a half for FEMA funding, and still don’t have anything to make repairs.

“We’re 16 months post event, it wasn’t just a couple months after the hurricane that the authorization for the funding was released and authorized and here we are, we’re still waiting just to get approval to receive the money,” said Arp.

FEMA, out inspecting the dam with lawmakers and city leaders, say there’s another reason repairs at this dam will happen slower.

“In this case because the water had been drained from the lake there wasn’t quite as much of a sense of urgency to move forward, not saying we didn’t move forward as quickly as possible but there wasn’t a life or safety issue,” said FEMA spokesman David Mace.

But to Lane Washington it’s a property issue, that she says she’s getting away from.

“It’s just very disgusting, I’m very disgusted with this neighborhood,” said Washington.

FEMA says there’s no timeline on when repairs will be finished or how much money the city will get for the repairs, but they say they are working on the project.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: