Former Nashville police officer busted with 2 bricks of heroin, sheriff’s office says

RED OAK, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Nashville police officer faces drug trafficking charges after he was busted with two bricks of heroin during a traffic stop in Nash County on Tuesday, officials said.

Members of the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force received a tip that said John Turner was going to be in possession of heroin while driving a white Mercedes in the Red Oak area of Nash County, just northwest of Rocky Mount, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Members of the Task Force performed a traffic stop near Highway 43 and Red Oak Road around 4 p.m.

A K-9 unit alerted officers to the presence of a substance, the sheriff’s office said.

A search revealed Turner had two bricks of heroin in the trunk of his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. He also had two empty bindles in his wallet and a syringe in his sock.

Turner faces charges of:

Trafficking heroin by possession

Trafficking heroin by transport

Trafficking heroin by delivery

Maintain vehicle for controlled substance

He received a $155,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Nashville Police Chief Thomas Bashore said Turner has not been with the department in five years.

