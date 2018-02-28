Green Hope students to walk out of class today, call for end to gun violence in schools

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two weeks after a mass shooting that left 17 people dead, classes are resuming at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, and one Triangle school is standing in solidarity with those students and faculty.

This afternoon, Green Hope High School students will walk out of class and then heard toward the football stadium where both students and politicians plan to speak.

A similar walkout happened last week at Jordan High School in Durham.

Students at Green Hope say the walkout is in support of the Parkland community and ending the epidemic of gun violence in schools.

Speakers on both sides of the gun control debate are expected to speak at the event.

“The best voice for change is by those who are most impacted, and those are our students. And so, I applaud them for being organized and civil and really speaking up for themselves,” said Wake County School Board member Monika Johnson-Hostler.

Students will walk out of class at noon and plan on wearing maroon in support of the 17 lives lost at Stoneman Douglas.