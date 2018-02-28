Jordan Staal thanks fans for support following daughter’s death

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes co-captain Jordan Staal is expected to return to the team Thursday following the death of his infant daughter.

Team spokesman Mike Sundheim said Sunday that Staal told him his daughter Hannah died Saturday.

Staal missed the team’s three games following Hannah’s death.

Hurricanes Captain Jordan Staal and his wife, Heather, today issued the following statement. pic.twitter.com/dVdO5rx5oj — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) February 28, 2018

On Wednesday, the Hurricanes released a statement from Staal that read:

“This has been a longer road than most people know. Our little Hannah had a terminal birth defect. While we prayed for a miracle, or even a few more minutes with her, she came into this world stillborn. Nonetheless, we are still very thankful for our short time with her.

“My wife and I have been absolutely amazed by the support we’ve received from our friends, family and the whole hockey community. We just wanted to say thank you.”

He is expected to play in Thursday night’s game against the Flyers.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: