More rain on the way to central North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Clouds and rain will return to central North Carolina over the next 24 hours. Another day of above-average temperatures ensures that this will go into the record books as the third-warmest February in the Triangle — last year being at the top of the list for warmest February on record.

It looks like we’ll stay dry most of today before another round of widespread rain moves in this evening and tonight. Rain is likely through early Thursday morning, then we’ll see a break from the rain around midday — temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s, charging up the atmosphere for the potential of strong storms late Thursday afternoon.

That system will move away early on Friday, so Friday will have clearing skies which will set us up for a dry but cool weekend.

The long-range outlook for 8-14 days actually has a stretch of colder air expected to move in to the Mid-Atlantic (this would be the second week of March). The average high this time of year is 59.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers possible late in the day. The high will be 61. The rain risk will climb to 80 percent in the evening and overnight.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain likely in the morning, and some strong storms in the afternoon. The high will be 67; after a morning low of 52. The rain risk will be 80 percent.

Friday will bring decreasing clouds. The high will be 57; after a morning low of 45.

Saturday will be sunny and cooler. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 36.

Sunday will be mostly sunny. The high will be 55; after a morning low of 34.

Monday will be partly cloudy. The high will be 56; after a morning low of 33.

This forecast was prepared by the CBS North Carolina weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smart phone apps.

Hour 1 Hour 2 Hour 3 Hour 4 Hour 5 Hour 6 Hour 7 Hour 8 Hour 9