Baby pulled from vehicle that went into Wake County pond

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 6-month-old baby was pulled from a vehicle that went into a Wake County pond on Wednesday night, officials.

The wreck happened in the 6000 block of Forestville Road, near its intersection with Old Milburnie Road.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the baby was being rushed to the hospital.

The vehicle ended up 25 feet out into the pond and 12 feet down, officials said. The baby’s mother was also present. Her condition wasn’t immediately clear, but officials said there were no fatalities reported.

Knightdale police and fire personnel as well as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded.

The call to respond came just before 6:45 p.m. By about 8:30 p.m., a rescue crew from Apex had hooked the car. A total of eight rescuers from Knightdale were treated for exposure to the cold, officials said.

