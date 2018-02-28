Video of fatal Durham officer-involved shooting released

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Newly-released dash cam video shows the moments leading up to a state trooper shooting and killing a man in Durham.

The man’s family says he didn’t have to die but troopers say he had a gun.

RELATED: Wife of man killed by Trooper in Durham County: ‘my heart dropped to my feet’

North Carolina State Trooper Jerimy Mathis shot and killed Willard Scott Feb. 12, 2017 after what the Highway Patrol described as an “armed confrontation.”

Officers followed Scott driving down U.S.-501 when he made a turn onto Crutchfield St.

Scott then hops out of the Nissan Altima and runs on foot.

Mathis and an officer in training get out of the car.

“Get out, put your hands up, get down on the ground,” one officer can be heard saying in the video.

RELATED: Man shot in the back during confrontation with NC trooper, autopsy says

They begin chasing Scott on foot.

After a short distance, Mathis shoots Scott.

An autopsy reveals he was shot in the back.

“Get down on the ground,” an officer says. “He’s got a gun. He’s got a gun. Get down on the ground.”

Then two gun shots are fired.

“Don’t move,” and officer says off camera. “Don’t you move. Don’t you move.”

“Shots fired,” an officer radios in. “Shots fired.”

Scott was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Authorities say they found a black handgun at the scene.

Mathis said this all started when he tried to stop Scott for a lane violation and erratic driving.

A toxicology report says Scott had a blood alcohol level of 0.10, more than the legal limit of 0.8.

CBS North Carolina reached out to district attorney Roger Echols to find out if trooper Mathis will face any charges, but have not heard back yet.