Audit finds problems persist at Cumberland County health department

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A follow-up audit found women still aren’t being notified in a timely manner about abnormal test results at the Cumberland County Department of Public Health. The review involves three programs that are part of the department’s Women’s Clinic and showed it took months to inform five women about their abnormal pap smears.

It’s a story CBS North Carolina first broke last year. Our reports led the county to investigate. Officials found a total of 159 women hadn’t been informed in a timely manner about abnormal test results. More than two dozen of them may not have been told at all. Those tests were taken between 2011 and 2015. The Health Department is still trying to contact some of those patients.

This follow-up review looked at the six month period from July 1 to December 31, 2017. At the Family Planning Clinic, it found 3 patients were informed late. One of them informed 83 days late. At the Maternity Clinic, two women weren’t informed in a timely manner. For one of them it took 90 days.

Candace Thompson said she wasn’t surprised. She told CBS North Carolina she’d never been informed of her abnormal pap smear.

We first introduced you to Thompson back in August. She’s five months pregnant.

“It’s really brought me a lot of excitement and joy, so I’m very happy,” Thompson said.

The mother of one said she didn’t think she could have another child. She told us the doctor informed her she was in danger of developing cervical cancer and had to have her uterus removed. She believes it could have been prevented.

“I just have to wait till I have my baby and then I have the emergency surgery right after I have labor,” Thompson said.

Following our earlier reports, the county’s health director and director of nursing both resigned.

We spoke with Duane Holder, the new interim Health Director, last month, a week after he started in that position.

Holder called the results of the follow-up audit, “marked improvement.” But he admits there’s still a lot of work they need to do.

Holder said he’d present the findings to the Board of Health at its next meeting. That’s scheduled for March 20th.

