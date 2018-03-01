Baby dies after being pulled from car that sped off road into Wake County pond

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A 6-month-old baby has died after they were pulled from a vehicle that sped off the road and went into a Wake County pond on Wednesday night, officials said.

The wreck happened in the 6000 block of Forestville Road, near its intersection with Old Milburnie Road around 6:55 p.m.

Officials said a 19-year-old mother was driving a 2003 Infiniti at a high rate of speed and passed another vehicle in a no passing zone when the vehicle left the roadway.

The Infiniti went into the pond and began to sink.

A woman who witnessed the crash and called 911 described what she saw to a dispatcher.

“A lady came around the corner at the pond right here, and she slammed on brakes. I haven’t gone down there yet, but she’s screaming bloody murder,” she said.

The mother swam to safety and her 6-month-old child was restrained in a child safety seat and became submerged, officials said.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the baby was pulled from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

The vehicle ended up 25 feet out into the pond and 12 feet down, officials said.

Knightdale police and fire personnel as well as the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded.

Charges are pending.

The call to respond came just before 6:45 p.m. By about 8:30 p.m., a rescue crew from Apex had hooked the car. A total of eight rescuers from Knightdale were treated for exposure to the cold, officials said.

