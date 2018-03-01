Building demolished to make way for Marbles Kids Museum’s ‘Color Pop Corner’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Downtown Raleigh is about to get more colorful thanks to a new project that will be getting underway soon following the demolition of an old building this morning.

Crews began tearing down an old speedometer shop at 101 S. Blount St. around 7:30 a.m. to make way for a public plaza for Marbles Kids Museum that they’ve dubbed “Color Pop Corner.”

The tract of land where the plaza will go is at the intersection of Blount and Morgan streets.

According to a release from the museum, the plaza “will be transformed into a vibrant gateway to Marbles and the Moore Square District, with a playful mural, colorful concrete grid and urban plantings.”

The creation of Color Pop Corner is the first being undertaken in a series of improvements at the museum this spring.

The enhancements come as the museum plans for a big expansion in 2020 and part of an effort to expand capacity as they prepare to host the Association of Children’s Museums international conference at the Raleigh Convention Center in May, the release says.

Design for the expansion will begin later this year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: