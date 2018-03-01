Duke student reports being attacked, robbed on campus

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crime alert was issued Thursday morning at Duke University after a student reported being robbed by two people on campus.

According to the alert, the strong-armed robbery was reported at approximately 3:10 a.m. near the school’s East Campus. The victim reported that he was walking back from downtown when he was approached by two people as he entered the campus at Main Street and Buchanan Boulevard.

The victim was hit by the suspects and had his wallet stolen. No weapon was shown, the student said. There is no description of the suspects and the student was not seriously injured.

If you have any information related to this incident, contact the Duke University Police Department at 919-684-2444.

